By Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

GIVE ZAMBIANS THE 500 000 JOBS YOU PROMISED THEM THAN BRINGING THE FOOLISH PRIVATISATION INQUIRY

Give Zambians the 500 000 jobs you promised than subjecting them to this foolish PRIVATISATION commission of inquiry.

Let ECL inform the nation what he wants to achieve out of the commission of inquiry and of what benefit after decades of years.

Mwanawasa set up a Task Force and K11b was wasted on the same and no report has been availed to the nation to date.

ECL has failed to release the findings of the commission of inquiry on voting Patten and violence.

We know that he wants to create a looting scam by heftly paying his relatives and friends that will sit on the panel.

If Lungu thinks he will use it to bar HH from contesting 2021 general elections then he is a joker.

ECL should be prepared to resurrect late president Chiluba and others to come and testify.

#Bring it on