Forum for Democracy and Development FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi has urged electorates in Luapula province to give President Edgar Chagwa Lungu maximum votes because he has been committed to developing the province.

Mrs Nawakwi said the Luapula has benefited from the massive infrastructure development in form of roads, schools and hospitals which has improved the lives of locals.

She has since appealed to the people not to be cheated by the opposition parties promising them what they cannot deliver.

Mrs Nawakwi said electorates should stick to president Edgar Lungu whose works are visible to everyone.

Mrs Nawakwi urged electorates in the Province to give zero votes to the opposition, adding that President Lungu deserves all the votes.

“President Lungu deserves another term to deliver all the plans he has for the Zambian people,” she said.

She said opposition political parties are only concerned about things benefitting them and not representing the Zambian people.

Mrs Nawakwi said Zambia needs a leader President Edgar Lungu who is committed to preaching peace and unity.