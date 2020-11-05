GIVEN SHOULD NOT BE SUBTLE, PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU FORGAVE MARTIN MAMBWE WHILE HE SENT HIM TO JAIL

================

I hate to see hypocrites putting up their acts in public like Given Lubinda is doing with Martin Mambwe, the man who slapped him at Kabwata market.

Given had all the time to show forgiveness when Martin was going through trial, but he insisted on having him being jailed.

In court Given put up a best performance to draw the courts sympathy to prove that he suffered greatly out of a slap.

*However, out of the kindness of President Lungu, Martin was among the 966 prisoners pardoned on Independence Day, but Given wants to show magnanimity, that he is a forgiving man, kissing Martin’s head like Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus to have him killed.*

I know where I am coming from and in my opinion Given is callous and he should not take the good actions of the President as his own.

For me, I thanks President Lungu for his kind heart among so many inmates, who he has been releasing since he came into power.

*TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!*