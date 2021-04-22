APRIL 22, 2021

Justice Minister GIVEN LUBINDA says the Patriotic Front -PF- manifesto shows that the party remains committed to its pro-poor policies.

Mr. LUBINDA who was the Chairperson on the Committee on the PF manifesto says the party widely consulted various stakeholders when coming up with the manifesto so that it is inclusive and addresses the needs of Zambians.

He said this during the PF interactive forum in Lusaka today.

And Home Affairs Minister STEPHEN KAMPYONGO said the PF manifesto is not a mere document but one that will be translated into policy when the PF returns to power after the 2021 general election.

Mr. KAMPYONGO has since urged all Zambians especially technocrats to access the PF manifesto so that they understand what is contained in the document.

He also advised the media to create various platforms where political parties can debate their party manifestos ahead of the elections.

Speaking at the same event, member on the committee PAUL SIAME noted that the PF manifesto gives hope to the country’s economic recovery strategy because it is based on modernising and industrialising the country.