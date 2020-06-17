JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda has challenged Leader of the Opposition in parliament Jack Mwiimbu to take him to court if indeed he breached the standing orders of the national Assembly.

Mwiimbu has alleged that the minister breached the parliamentary proceedings by amending some clauses in the proposed bill 10 without parliamentary approval

According to Mwiimbu the amendments to the proposed bill should have been done after the second reading of the bill in parliament.

However Lubinda has given Mwiimbu three days to sue him and if he fails, he should allow him to call him a hypocrite.

Lubinda said this during the Catholic parliamentarians press briefing held yesterday.

Credit: Diamond TV