Lusaka… Wednesday, August 25, 2021
GIVEN LUBINDA IS NEW PF PARTY VICE PRESIDENT
25th August, 2021
Hon. Given LUBINDA has been appointed as the Patriotic Front Party Vice President.
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in making the appointment took recognition of the intellect, charisma and massive political and governance experience that Hon. LUBINDA possesses.
The Patriotic Front is re-organizing itself in an effort to rebrand and rebuild hence the appointment of Hon. Given LUBINDA as the Party’s Vice President could not have come at any better time.
Hon. LUBINDA has since expressed his gratitude to President Lungu for the trust and confidence that the President has showed in him and he has promised to use his knowledge and experience to contribute to the re-organization of the Party.
Issued by:
Hon. Davies Mwila
Secretary General
Patriotic Front
How do you appoint mr.Given Lubinda as vice president,l thought mama Nkandu Luo is the vice president of OF by being a running in the last general elections. Well party matters are difficult though some decisions are made under the influence of anger. Is this Given Lubinda not the one who cheated the PF on the referendum as well as bill 10.The PF should reflect on this big loss by critically analysing the causes anf make a good move, gambling will make the party an attractive because looking at mr.Given Lubinda he is not a person who can bring new ideas. The party needs top leadership who are sober minded.The PF needs someone who is focused,mature just to mention a few attributes because the party will need finances for it to run effectively remember how the late Micheal sata troted looking for funds were he even ended up being caged at mwami border post. It’s not an easy journey , five years will seem as ten years as most of those tycoons will be broke after being squeezed by the state. May l congratulate Mr.Given Lubinda for appointed as PF vice President because finally you will take over.Good lucky sir and be strong.
Lungu doesn’t learn. How can he appoint someone when he should have resigned and left the party and let the people remaining behind to choose their leaders going forward. Lungu still wants to preserve himself. So who’s going to be appointed president. Divide and Rule dictatorial tendesses? He is trying to leave the PF presidency for the daughter? This is the end of PF, nothing will change. They will continue singing praises of Lungu.