Lusaka… Wednesday, August 25, 2021

GIVEN LUBINDA IS NEW PF PARTY VICE PRESIDENT

25th August, 2021

Hon. Given LUBINDA has been appointed as the Patriotic Front Party Vice President.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in making the appointment took recognition of the intellect, charisma and massive political and governance experience that Hon. LUBINDA possesses.

The Patriotic Front is re-organizing itself in an effort to rebrand and rebuild hence the appointment of Hon. Given LUBINDA as the Party’s Vice President could not have come at any better time.

Hon. LUBINDA has since expressed his gratitude to President Lungu for the trust and confidence that the President has showed in him and he has promised to use his knowledge and experience to contribute to the re-organization of the Party.

Issued by:

Hon. Davies Mwila

Secretary General

Patriotic Front