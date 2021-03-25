President Msoni comments on the ongoing political developments in Kabwata constituency where the incumbent Member of parliament has decided not to re-contest the seat.

He asserts that this does not come as a surprise to learn that the incumbent Member of Parliament for Kabwata has decided not to re-contest his seat.

He further asserts that Kabwata constituency is awash with corruption and the inducement of voters with all manner of gifts.

He further alleges that the contest of the Kabwata seat is about the decoys competing amongst themselves for superiority on behalf of their political principals.

Clearly, the incumbent has been hounded out of his seat by his colleagues who thought of sponsoring decoys to a high stakes money game.

Lately the incumbent member of Parliament has cried foul and lamented on the huge cash being distributed by budding politicians in his backyard.

Indeed it is no contest for him as seemingly the entire central bank seems to have moved into Kabwata constituency.

Given the type of corruption taking in Kabwata it is extremely difficult for any other candidate to put up any realistic challenge without being overwhelmed by the kind of corruption that has taken root.

And yes anyone distributing freebies is abound to win public support. Corruption in Zambia is slowly becoming a way of life and this is what we must stop.