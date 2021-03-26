By RHODAH MVULA

The Lusaka High Court has dismissed Justice Minister Given Lubinda’s application to commence judicial review proceedings against the Lusaka City Council’s delay to confer him with Aldermanship title.

In his ruling, Justice Pixie Yangailo refused to grant Mr. Lubinda his prayers and dismissed the matter because it was not made within three months from the date when the grounds for application first rose.

Justice Yangailo adds that Mr. Lubinda did not place any good reason for the court to extend the period to commence judicial review.

In this matter, Mr. Lubinda was seeking an order of mandamus compelling the local authority to implement its resolution to confer him his honorary title.

In an affidavit of verifying facts for leave to apply for judicial review, Mr. Lubinda submitted that he served as a councillor of the Lusaka City Council for 15 consecutive years from 2001 to 2016 and on 5th May 2016, the Lusaka City Council decided to confer him the status of Alderman which has however not been implement.

Further, Mr. Lubinda was asking the court to declare that the council’s decision to defer the implementation of its resolution is illegal and constitutes abuse of process.

