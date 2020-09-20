By Chilufya Tayali

GIVEN LUBINDA IS BEING HYPOCRITICAL BY TRANSFERRING A RESPONSIBILITY TO PRESIDENT LUNGU WHEN HE SHOULD HAVE FORGIVEN MARTIN MAMBWE

You can’t send a person to prison for slapping you out of political activism, then turn around to ask President Lungu to pardon him. How long did the trial take, why didn’t you forgive him.

UPND cadres beat me up at Cresta Golfview, the assailants were charged with Aggravated robbery, I withdrew the case out of pity, because I saw they were suffering.

Martin is not a stranger to Given Lubinda, he knows him and what he means to his family. He should have felt pity and discontinued the case.

I have a case with Given Lubinda for years now, and I have tried by all means to ask for his forgiveness, not that I deliberately maligned him, but I issued a statement based on the information I received.

I refused to put up a defense against his suit, rather I engaged him apologising but to-date he has been refusing to discontinue the matter.

Rather he has even taken advantage of all my pleadings to build his case.

I went to see him in his office pleading with him, next he was in court saying something else.

Given knows, I am part of those people supporting the PF to be in Govt so that he can be a Minister, but that doesn’t matter to him, because he doesn’t forgive.

So, I find it highly hypocritical hear that Given Lubinda is saying that he has forgiven Martin Mambwe, and he is now begging President Edgar Lungu to pardon him.

Mambwe was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison with hard labour for assaulting Mr Lubinda in Kabwata.

Today, at Chilenje Reformed Church during a welcoming service for Reverend Madalitso Banda, Given Lubinda said that he will be more at peace if Mambwe is released.

He said he knows that Mr Mambwe was just used by political opponents to attack him.

Anyway, I would ask President Lungu to ignore Given Lubinda’s hypocrisy and pardon Martin because he is a family man.

For me, I have given up on pleading for him to forgive, I wait for the conclusion of the matter then I will go President Lungu to help me settle his damages, if any, since I never put in a defense and the case was closed on default judgement.

Legal minds have wondered how a case of defamation was judged in default, but I never minded about that, rather I sort reconciliation but I was dealing with an unforgiving man.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!