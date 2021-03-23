GIVEN LUBINDA NOT RECONTESTING THE KABWATA SEAT.

below is a notice from the PF kabwata constituency office

NOTICE TO ALL PARLIAMENTARY ASPIRANTS IN KABWATA CONSTITUENCY

Take note that interviews for all those seeking adoption on Pf ticket in kabwata constituency will be conducted today the 23rd March 2021

All Aspiring Candidates are advised to come through at the Constituency office at an allocated time

Each of the Five Candidates has been allocated time to come for the interviews, therefore the Constituency executive has urged the Candidates to observe the advised program/timing to avoid confusion

Those that have applied to stand on PF ticket In kabwata constituency are;

(1) Hon Emmanuel Chanda

(2)Hon Clement Tembo

(3)Hon Gabriel Kibombwe

(4)Hon Mulenga Sata

(5) Hon Danny Yenga

The interviews Will start at 10:30hrs at the kabwata constituency Pf Office

ISSUED BY

KABWATA CONSTITUENCY MEDIA TEAM