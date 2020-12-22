POPULAR KABWATA BUSINESSMAN DANNY YENGA UNVEILED AS POSSIBLE SUCCESSOR TO LUBINDA

Popular Kabwata businessman Danny Yenga has been unveiled as the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Kabwata Parliamentary hopeful for 2021 to succeed incumbent MP Given Lubinda.

In his address to party officials during his unveiling as he opened his bid for adoption on PF ticket, Mr Yenga declared that he meant business and would see to it that the ruling party triumphs in Kabwata and ensure that President Edgar Lungu is re-elected next year.

“Before coming here today, I spoke with Hon. Lubinda and I told him I was going to Kabwata to launch my campaign as MP. I made my intentions known to him and I do appreciate the works that our current MP has done for this constituency and my agenda is to continue from what the incumbent MP did,” Mr Yenga said, amidst jubilations from the audience.

And Mr Yenga said he was focused on building the party in the constituency as opposed to causing confusion.

“I am not going to form any structures but will work with existing structures as we take this constituency forward.

Having grown up in this constituency, I understand most of the challenges and what our people are lacking so I will work with everyone in fostering development in Kabwata constituency because I am not a foreigner but I am a son of the soil,” Mr Yenga said.

And Mr Yenga, who has been associated with community works in the constituency, added that victory for President Lungu in 2021 was guaranteed as the ruling party under President Lungu’s administration had scored a lot of positive achievements in all parts of the country.