President Edgar Lungu this morning gave his daughter Tasila away to Mr Patrick Mwansa at a colourful wedding ceremony at St Ignatius Catholic Church in Lusaka.

He posts:

Giving your daughter away is not an easy thing for a father. I woke up with mixed emotions. In my eyes she’s still a little girl, my little girl. Tasila has honoured us, and I was filled with joy as I proudly walked her down the aisle, giving her hand in marriage to Mr. Patrick Mwansa.

To both of you, look to God and your marriage will be a success. The bible says in Ephesians 4:2 “Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” And in 1 Peter 4:8, the bible says “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.”

May God bless your union.

#Congratulations