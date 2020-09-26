President Edgar Lungu this morning gave his daughter Tasila away to Mr Patrick Mwansa at a colourful wedding ceremony at St Ignatius Catholic Church in Lusaka.
He posts:
Giving your daughter away is not an easy thing for a father. I woke up with mixed emotions. In my eyes she’s still a little girl, my little girl. Tasila has honoured us, and I was filled with joy as I proudly walked her down the aisle, giving her hand in marriage to Mr. Patrick Mwansa.
To both of you, look to God and your marriage will be a success. The bible says in Ephesians 4:2 “Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” And in 1 Peter 4:8, the bible says “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.”
May God bless your union.
We wish Tasila and the groom happiness in their new life. Tasila should now desist from engaging in things that will risk their future.
