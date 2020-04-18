By Michael Kaluba

Glencore, the owners of Mopani copper mines have informed government that they are ready to Dialogue as opposed to proceeding with the planned 3 months long care and maintenance undertaking that was invoked last week.

Mine-Workers Union of Zambia -MUZ- president joseph Chewe reveals that his union has information that Glencore management called President Edgar Lungu last night to make their new position known and to indicate that the firm has chosen dialogue over the antagonistic approach taken earlier to go ahead and place Mopani copper mines under care and maintenance despite governments disapproval.

Mr. Chewe made this revelation in Kitwe this morning during ilyashi lyesu kumigodi program on radio ichengelo.

The MUZ president has since thanked copperbelt based members of parliament, the mine unions, miners and the patriotic front copperbelt province leadership for standing their ground to reject glencores unproductive decision.

Mopani copper mines was last week placed under care and maintenance by its parent company glencore despite government’s intervention and in the process sending over 15000 workers under direct employment and under several contractors on forced leave.

PHOENIX NEWS