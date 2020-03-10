Oil prices plunged to multi-year lows on Monday as tensions between Russia and Saudi Arabia escalate, sparking fears on the Street that an all-out price war is imminent.

The sell-off in crude began last week when OPEC failed to strike a deal with its allies, led by Russia, about oil production cuts. That, in turn, caused Saudi Arabia to slash its oil prices as it reportedly looks to ramp up production

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude and international benchmark Brent crude on Monday posted their worst day since 1991.

WTI plunged 24.59%, or $10.15, to settle at $31.13 per barrel. It was WTI’s second worst day on record. International benchmark Brent crude slid $10.91, or 24.1%, to settle at $34.36 per barrel.

Earlier in the session each contract fell more than 30%. WTI dropped to $30 while Brent traded as low as $31.02, both of which were the lowest levels since Feb. 2016. [CNBC]