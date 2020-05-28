By Michael Kaluba

Mining expert Professor Peter Chileshe has predicted a rough period for copper trading within the next 6 months due to the global recession.

Professor Chileshe has since noted the need for additional propping up of copper prices from the Chinese trade in manufactured goods to be complimented by European and North American consumption.

He has also attributed the copper price recoveries registered on the international market to the quick recovery that china made within 3 months of its first covid 19 cases.

Professor Chileshe spoke to Phoenix News in an interview.

