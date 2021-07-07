By Chilufya Tayali

GO AHEAD, BURY HIM AT EMBASSY PARK TO SAVE YOURSELVES FROM SHAME, BUT YOU HAVE BETRAYED HIM IN HIS DEATH

What respect are you giving KK by burying him against his wish. I don’t care what Panji or whoever is saying, what I care about is the wish of KK, have you respected his wish? #No! So stop pretending.

Don’t hide in the State property, there is no law to back that up and even if there is, laws are made for people not vice versa.

Kaunda defiled the colonial rule for you to be liberated and have what you are calling Govt which you are mismanaging.

Anyway, you have the power, go ahead bury him against his wish and go sleep in peace, hopefully he doesn’t visit you