*as he calls on Northern, Muchinga , Luapula , Copperbelt and other provinces to rally behind President Lungu in 2021*

Kelvin Sichizya in Kasama

May 13, 2020- *Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilisation in the PF Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has advised opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Haakainde Hichilema (HH) to return to his full time business because his desires to become president of Zambia are “just a pipe dream”*

GBM said in Kasama this evening that HH needed to make a decision to return to business which he understands best because his desire to rule Zambia will for ever remain a delusion saying *HH has a hidden agenda* and not to lead Zambia

*He was speaking on Kasama radio connected by link to thirteen (13) other radio stations across Northern , Luapula, and Muchinga Provinces*

Mr. Mwamba said the people of Zambia were aware of the development President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has delivered across the country and especially to Southern and North Western Provinces adding *” the largest chunk of the PF government’s budget goes to these provinces, not Northern Province”* he said.

*And GBM has called on the people of Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and the Copperbelt to give President Lungu massive support in 2021 general elections*

“HH will not be allowed to use his money to get to State House because Zambians are not for sale , after all we all have money”.

*Meanwhile, GBM has called on Zambians to forgive National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chishimba Kambwili and said, Kambwili contributed a lot to the PF*

” We are looking forward to Kambwili’s return to the PF”, said GBM.

*And the Deputy National Mobilisation Chairperson has called on the people of Northern Province to support President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his government in the fight against the CORONAVIRUS (COVID 19)*

He said COVID 19 was not a pandemic to take lightly, saying even US President Donald Trump had been humbled by the disease.

*”COVID 19 has humbled nations including President Trump in the USA, so we need to support the efforts our President , President Lungu is making in fighting the pandemic so that at least we can manage it”*