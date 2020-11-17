Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni-speaking people has encouraged President Edgar Lungu to run for his second term of office and take development to greater heights.

Speaking when President Lungu paid a courtesy call on him this morning, monitored by Zibani Zambia, said the people of Eastern province are happy that President Lungu has visited his home province after visiting other provinces.

Chief Mpezeni praised President Lungu for the various developmental projects in the province and the early delivery of fertiliser. He encouraged President to do more when he gets another term of office and assured him of the support of the people of Eastern Province.

President Lungu thanked Mpezeni for the support and asked him to implore his people to obtain the National Registration Card and register as to vote in 2021 elections if the province has to continue witnessing development.