IN apparent response to a Facebook posting last night by Kaizer Zulu announcing that he will be having his breakfast, lunch and supper at Chicagos Reloaded Restaurant, Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa warned that the former political advisor will be dinning at the closed facility at his own risk.

Sampa closed the elitist restaurant after a night raid on Friday saying it had breached Lusaka city council regulations.

But last night, Kaizer Zulu announced that he would that he would be at the restaurant this morning.

“BY POWERS AND FREEDOMS VESTED IN ME AS A CITIZEN OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, I WISH TO INFORM FRIENDS AND RELATIVES THAT I WILL BE HAVING BREAKFAST, LUNCH AND SUPPER AT CHICAGOS RELOADED TOMORROW WEDNESDAY 1st Of July 2020. I wish to further appeal to Chicago’s management to abide by the rules of engagement vis a vis COVID-19 Guidelines as per PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVES,” Kaiser wrote.

A minutes after Zulu’s post, the mayor responded on his Facebook page too.

“Chicago Reloaded LCC liquor and trading licenses are still in our safe at LCC. Anyone that will go there before (and if) we give them back the licences will be doing it at their own risk,” Sampa wrote.

“Defiance and non compliance shall not be part of Lusaka City as long as I remain the elected Mayor. I and LCC Councillors will protect our earned elected roles from anyone undermining us ” by any means necessary”” he added.

Sampa said he keow one person in the management at LCC and another outsider a “Do you know who I am” that were misleading Chicagos owner Savvas Christofi.

“When we the Council (elected Mayor and elected Councillors) close a restaurant or bar in Matero, Bauleni, Kabwata, Garden or Kanyama, they respect and obey our decision and normally they seek leniency and or pay a fine to LCC upon which we Decide to reopen them after they show remorse,” he said.

“We closed Chicago’s Reloaded over the weekend for not abiding by the Presidential Covid 19 guidelines. As they have been warned several times with the Final Warning letter sent to them on the 9th of June, their matter has been referred to the Council Liquor Licensing Committee that sits this Friday,” Sampa wrote further.

He said Christofi in his wisdom had chosen to take the law in his own hands and announced that the restaurant would re-opens today.

©Kalemba

He posted below;

When we the Council (elected Mayor and elected Councillors) close a restaurant or bar in Matero, Bauleni, Kabwata, Garden or Kanyama, they respect and obey our decision and normally they seek leniency and or pay a fine to LCC upon which we Decide to reopen them after they show remorse.

This is Chicago Reloaded which we closed over the weekend for not abiding by the Presidential Covid 19 guidelines. As they have been warned several times with the Final Warning letter sent to them on the 9th of June, their matter has been referred to the Council Liquor Licensing Committee that sits this Friday.

In his wisdom the owner of Chicago Savvas Christofi (as per FB post screenshot forwarded to me by whistleblowers) has chosen to take the law in his own hands and announced as above that he Re-opens tomorrow.

I know one in Management at LCC and another outsider a “Do you know who I am” that is misleading him.

Chicago Reloaded LCC liquor and trading licenses are still in our safe at LCC.

Anyone that will go there before (and if) we give them back the licences will be doing it at their own risk.

Defiance and non compliance shall not be part of Lusaka City as long as I remain the elected Mayor.

I and LCC Councillors will protect our earned elected roles from anyone undermining us ” by any means necessary”

Please be guided accordingly.

Miles Bwalya Sampa

Mayor of Lusaka

30th June 2020