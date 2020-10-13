GOD HAS SEEN THROUGH THE HEART OF HH, THAT IS WHY HE HAS REJECTED HIM TO BE PRESIDENT FOR 5 TIMES
=====================
If you ask me to tell you my history, I can narrate it to you so vividly with a lot of people to back my story. I have so many people that God has blessed through me and I am seeking for the highest office to do more.
President Lungu will also tell you clearly where is coming from and what he has done for humanity.
He is a product of Chimwemwe, Mtendere and Chawama townships, out of which he has the most profound lessons in his life.
Having come from this background and the resilience of people in these communities, he finds every elderly person to be his parent or grandparent and those from his generation to be his brothers or sisters and every young person his child.
But if you come to Hakainde, his background is blared by his selfishness, love of money (Privatisation), such that his acts of charity can easily be seen that the man just want to use the poor to get to State House.
If I am lying, tell me what HH did for the poor before he entered into politics apart from firing people from their jobs without pay and chasing them out of their houses so that they can be sold.
HH is a cold blooded capitalist and all his acts are for profit. Thank God, He has seen through his (HH) heart which is why he has denied him to be President for 5 times and he has already lost 2021.
For me, I will not try more than twice, I will be President of this Country, no doubt, but HH God has rejected him.
TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!
EEP – ICHALO BANTU!
ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!
Your reasoning is myopic! No wonder your wife couldn’t tolerate you any longer. Grow up man!
Uli chipufye iwe. A fool who becomes educated becomes an educated fool .That’s you.
Devil Chilufya Tayali you’re cursed together with the serpent in the garden of Eden. You mean you’re happy about what’s going on with the economy of Zambia? Stupid idiot. You will soon account for every stupid word that has come out of your mouth from the time you became Edgar Lungu’s boot licker like Bowman Lusambo.
Tanyoli, you can not keep on writing rubbish for you to be fed. I pity you so much. When are you going to grow up and be a Man, who can feed himself, through a geniune job? how do your daughters look at you? what a shame. You want HH to pay you to write nonses? he is above that. People can look through your write, it means nothing, even you pay masters, are wasting money, coz no one is paying attention. We are settled for HH, even if you like it or not. This is the more reason, your wife left you. You have not substance. Seer1, can discribe you as a noise maker. You are an empty tin, making noise, looking for attention. If you have a party, why not conctrate to it, and face Lungu, who is in Government. Keep bootlicking pf to be paid, other wise, you are going to starve. Mwewa Lane, knows you better.
Chilufya Tayali, I thought you would stay away from your stupidity and start thinking about your future, or start writing articles on trees , as HH advised you. May be , just may be , writing about trees would make sence than this rubbish you always write. One day you will pay dearly.