GOD HAS SEEN THROUGH THE HEART OF HH, THAT IS WHY HE HAS REJECTED HIM TO BE PRESIDENT FOR 5 TIMES

=====================

If you ask me to tell you my history, I can narrate it to you so vividly with a lot of people to back my story. I have so many people that God has blessed through me and I am seeking for the highest office to do more.

President Lungu will also tell you clearly where is coming from and what he has done for humanity.

He is a product of Chimwemwe, Mtendere and Chawama townships, out of which he has the most profound lessons in his life.

Having come from this background and the resilience of people in these communities, he finds every elderly person to be his parent or grandparent and those from his generation to be his brothers or sisters and every young person his child.

But if you come to Hakainde, his background is blared by his selfishness, love of money (Privatisation), such that his acts of charity can easily be seen that the man just want to use the poor to get to State House.

If I am lying, tell me what HH did for the poor before he entered into politics apart from firing people from their jobs without pay and chasing them out of their houses so that they can be sold.

HH is a cold blooded capitalist and all his acts are for profit. Thank God, He has seen through his (HH) heart which is why he has denied him to be President for 5 times and he has already lost 2021.

For me, I will not try more than twice, I will be President of this Country, no doubt, but HH God has rejected him.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!