Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Hon Mumbi Phiri says God is using former Finance Minister Edith Nawakwi to expose UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s real character to open up the eyes of Zambians ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Speaking on Kasama Radio on Tuesday evening, Mrs Phiri described Ms Nawakwi as a blessing to Zambia.

She said Mr. Hichilema is a wrong man to aspire for Presidency because of the manner he allegedly mishandled the transaction role that was placed on him by Government during the sale of Sun International Hotel in Livinsgtone and other national assets like RAMCOZ in Luanshya.

Mrs Phiri said the UPND leader, who turned out to be one of the shareholders of Sun Hotel after the conclusion of the the sale, should have declared interest in the matter in accordance with the principles of good corporate governance as opposed to what he did.

“Ms Nawakwi is being used by God to expose Mr. Hakainde Hichilema. God loves this country,” said Mrs Phiri.

She challenged Mr. Hichilema to give a comprehensive explaination to the Zambians the role he played during the sale of RAMCOZ and why he never declared interest during the sale of Sun Hotel instead of rushing to court to sue Ms Nawakwi for defamation of character before clearing his name over the Issues at hana which begs honest answers.

Mrs Phiri said there is nothing political for Zambians to demand answers from Mr. Hichilema, who is aspiring to lead Zambia, on matters of national interest.

She wondered why Mr. Hichilema has remained mute over people’s calls on him to explain why he never disclosed to Government that he was an interested party in Sun Hotel which he and his business partners bought cheaply.

Mrs Phiri said Zambians deserve to know the truth about all the issues surrounding Mr Hichilema’s source of his massive wealth and his dealings during privatisation.

She said Zambians deserve honest answers from all those aspiring for Presidency ahead of next year’s general elections.

The PF Deputy Secretary General wondered shy the UPND leader always gets emotional whenever he is asked about the source of his wealth by the media.

Mrs Phiri cautioned the people of Lukashya and Zambians in general to be wary of such leaders who always get angry when asked to account for their wealth as well as the role they played during privatisation.

“Vote for Mr. George Chisanga for continued Development,” she said.

Mrs Phiri is also disappointed that Mr. Hichilema has failed to tame his supporters who have gone on rampage insulting Ms Nawakwi and calling her Jezebel for merely expressing her disappointment with the manner Mr. Hichilema handled his role as transaction advisor to Government.

“UPND supporters are insulting a well-respected woman (Ms Nawakwi) and their leader is quiet. Hakainde has no respect for women. The issue of privatisation will not die.”

Mrs Phiri has since urged Mr Hichilema to brace himself for another defeat in next year’s elections and that those planning to set Zambia on fire when he loses will not succeed because Zambians are peaceful. -SMART EAGLES