GOD IS COMMANDING ME TO BE STRONG AND COURAGEOUS SAYS PROPHET IAN GENESIS

“What is happening,

I don’t know what is happening to me, at this point am supposed to keep quiet and hide in shame but the spirit of Lord appeared to me again saying Joshua 1:9

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged,for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Humanly I think this election matter is over but why is God commanding me to be strong and Courageous. He tells me,take care of my sheep and do go offline. I will trust and obey” he writes.