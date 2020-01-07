Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) says it is God who prevailed that the opposition UPND could not win the 2016 election.

GBM who was running mate to Hakainde Hichilema in UPND in an election the party narrowly lost to PF says he was happy that he together with HH failed to form government.

‘In 2016, we were almost in State House but we bypassed, God is indeed good,’ GBM who is now Vice National Mobilisation Chairman in PF told supporters.

GBM said Hichilema would have organized MPs to pass a vote of no confidence to get rid of him as Vice president just like he did with the National Management Committee.

He said the opposition UPND just wanted to use him and that he is happy that their plans failed.

GBM said the same is happening to NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili who is in pact with UPND. He said soon Kambwili will realise and rejoin PF.

He insisted that Kambwili is headed back to PF saying it was just a matter of time. He says him as Vice president in UPND he knows much on the tricks of the party.

GBM told supporters that President Edgar Lungu who he called as a thief when he was in UPND that he was a good leader. He said the current economic problems the country was going through were caused by nature and not President Lungu.