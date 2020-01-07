Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) says it is God who prevailed that the opposition UPND could not win the 2016 election.
GBM who was running mate to Hakainde Hichilema in UPND in an election the party narrowly lost to PF says he was happy that he together with HH failed to form government.
‘In 2016, we were almost in State House but we bypassed, God is indeed good,’ GBM who is now Vice National Mobilisation Chairman in PF told supporters.
GBM said Hichilema would have organized MPs to pass a vote of no confidence to get rid of him as Vice president just like he did with the National Management Committee.
He said the opposition UPND just wanted to use him and that he is happy that their plans failed.
GBM said the same is happening to NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili who is in pact with UPND. He said soon Kambwili will realise and rejoin PF.
He insisted that Kambwili is headed back to PF saying it was just a matter of time. He says him as Vice president in UPND he knows much on the tricks of the party.
GBM told supporters that President Edgar Lungu who he called as a thief when he was in UPND that he was a good leader. He said the current economic problems the country was going through were caused by nature and not President Lungu.
Even this same insane guy knows that for PF members its a matter of keeping up appearances, they talk what even them dont believe in. You fellows in PF just come out in the open, you know what everybody knows, how can you be an exception when you are normal human beings? You know the truth that you have failed lamentably to govern. You got no clue about the economy, YOU ARE JUST LIKE A DULL BOY IN A MATHS EXAM, no clue but just waiting for the examiner to say time up, put down your pens! Thats PF, clueless PF, what exam can they pass with Grade 7nz like GBM in the drive seat..the Lungus, Kampyooongoz what hope can any one enlightened enough have? GBM has been talking ever since PF came in govt but what has he and his clueless fellows in the party changed apart from making zambia and her people sink in deeper in poverty. ONLY YAPPING TO KEEP UP APPEARANCES!