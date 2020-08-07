God Yet To Talk To Me On Reopening Synagogue – T.B. Joshua

Founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua has, in a reaction to Lagos State government’s decision to lift the ban on religious gatherings from this weekend, stated that he is still waiting to hear from God to know his next move.

Joshua said he would reopen SCOAN services after hearing from God.

He assured his followers as soon as God speaks, he would let them know when physical services will resume.

“Good morning and win today! Following the announcement that church services will resume in Lagos on August 9th, 2020 – that is, this coming Sunday – I wish to commend the authorities for their efforts so far.

“However, having heard from the authorities, we are now waiting to hear from God.

“Please be assured that as soon as we hear from God, we will inform you when our services will resume. Emmanuel – God is with us,” he said.

-The Will Nigeria