Sikaile Sikaile writes;

“GODFRIDAH SUMAILI SHOULD RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS

Bellow is the message that was delivered to her office and I will share screen shots of the inquiries I made last week to her office.

Good afternoon Mrs Sumaili. I hope you are well.

17-02-2020

I write to you as a disappointed citizen who has come to a full realisation that the nation has no leadership.

I just want to let you know that I am very disappointed with you on how you have conducted yourself regarding my inquiries I made last week on the current happens in the nation.

I thought what I did to engage you in a respectable manner was the best way to help find solutions to the many serious national problems the country is going through.

It is however surprising how you have deliberately chosen to ignore my serious concerns.

You have kept on ignoring my calls when the issues I raised with you are emergent.

I am now wondering what you are guiding the nation on when you are failing to address serious problems affecting the nation such as the ritual killings, tribalism and corruption among others.

I am also beginning to conclude that all the evil things we are seeing happening in Zambia have your blessings as government through your ministry.

You are in that office because of our taxes; taxes paid by poor Zambians who go to bed without food after being gassed by your Ritual Killers.

NOTE: In case you have forgotten; you are a servant of the people and as such, you should listen to them when they raise issues. You are not a Boss there.

Having failed to handle many serious and life-threatening problems, the best you can do is to honourably resign on moral grounds.

And it is also high time that this ministry is abolished because it has clearly proved to the nation that it is irrelevant.

It is also clear that your ministry is harbouring evil activities. And instead of it being called “Ministry of Guidance and Religious Affairs,” a name that suits it well like “Ministry of Political Violence, Tribalism, Witchcraft and Satanic Affairs,” can be considered.

Going forward, I shall now address you as your behaviour shows.

Bye

Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activists”