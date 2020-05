Gold In Kasenseli Can Pay Zambia’s Debt – Mines Minister.

There are substantial volumes of gold in Kasenseli in North-Western Province which can help the country fight poverty, reduce its debt portfolio and build on reserves.

“I can confirm that we have substantial volumes of gold in Kasenseli and our experts are telling us that it is a platform which can help us navigate out of this critical time we are in,” Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa said.