United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has called for the cancellation of the partnership between ZCCM-IH and Karma Limited to set up a gold processing plant worth 3.5 million dollars saying it is marred with corruption.

Mr. Hichilema claims that the partnership will not benefit Zambians.

In a letter submitted to ZCCM-IH board and Management, Mr. Hichilema has asked ZCCM-IH to publicize the contents of the joint venture with Karma mining in relation to the establishment of Consolidated Gold Company of Zambia and Array metals and Natural resources Limited.

In an interview with Diamond News, ZCCM-IH Public Relations Manager Loisa Mbatha has confirmed having received a letter from the UPND, promising to respond in due course.