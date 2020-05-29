President Edgar Lungu has hailed Senior Chief Sikufele of Kabompo District in North Western Province for voicing out a number concerns that would help him identify with the needs of the people.

President Lungu said this in response to Senior Chief Sikufele who has called on the President to ensure that Zambians benefit from the local gold deposits at Kasenseli in Mwinilunga district.

President Lungu also says the traditional leadership remains an integral partner to Government in the development process at various stages.

The President said that it is still not Government’s role to interfere with traditional affairs but provide support.

The President said this in Kabompo Thursday when he met with Senior Chief Sikufele of Manyinga and Kabompo residents during his three-day working visit to North Western Province.

President Lungu said that Government will continue to formulate policies to curtail mushrooming of ungazetted traditional leaders who are causing confusion in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the President said the peoples’ representatives in Parliament did not serve any purpose by fomenting squabbles with Government rather than communicating the needs of the people.

President Lungu said amending the Constitution was one way of curing squabbles in chiefdoms. He expressed hope that Parliamentarians would support the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 which the House is expected to debate in fortnight.

“On issues of development we can only hope that our people had effective representation in Parliament because most of our colleagues choose to be loyal to those that own their political parties and frustrate our programmes by not telling us the exact needs of the community,” he said.

During his visit, the President also addressed party officials, calling for unity of purpose in the party’s mobilisation strategy ahead of next year’s general elections.

And President Lungu says he is not impressed with some peoples’ adherence levels to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

The President said people should not dare the COVID-19 pandemic just because they have not contracted it, as it is deadly and not something light to take advantage of.

The Head of State said this when he met party officials in Kabompo district Thursday.

He noted with dismay upon arrival that people were not observing social distancing in Kabompo as crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of him at Kapende stadium.

President Lungu added that his Government will not protect anyone being engaged in illegal deals and hiding behind the party.

He said all those that were facing suspensions in North Western Province are being punished because they involved themselves in illegal deals thus punishment is needed to help members do the right thing.

He further stated that the fate of those involved is yet to be known as results of the inquiry on the issue is yet to be released by the responsible committee.

-ZANIS