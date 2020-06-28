GOLDEN PARTY CUTS PIECE FOR MUTATI.

Golden Party leader Jackson Silavwe has sold his party to former Finance Minister Felix Mutati for K2m.

Sources close to the transaction say Mutati paid Silavwe the full amount on Wednesday last week and Silavwe has since stepped down and now becomes Golden Party Vice president as Mutati takes the presidency.

“You see, what these two have done is to agree that Mutati takes over as president of the Golden Party and it’s 2021 candidate whilst Silavwe becomes president and running mate. But the two come from Mporokoso, the same region so how can they run as president and vice from the same region” our source wondered.

Mutati was two years ago kicked out of the MMD and the courts upheld the Nevers Mumba led NEC decision after a two year challenge in court that saw Nominated MP Raphael Nakachinda fall out with his boss (Mutati) who readily accepted the Court’s decision whilst Nakachinda still challenges.

Jackson Silavwe was heard bragging at his usual hang out place in Kabulonga likening himself to the in coming new Malawi Vice President that he too (Silavwe) was young, versetile and handsome and that Mutati will run with him as running mate.

We can confirm that Silavwe is on Monday making a final payment for a house he has bought for his baby mama from the same money he got from Mutati.

