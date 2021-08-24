NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT TAKES OVER LEADERSHIP…..

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema says the economic status of the country will be revived.

Speaking at his Inauguration Ceremony held at Hero’s Stadium in Lusaka Mr. Hichilema has emphasised on the need for the country to remain united and remain peaceful and embrace the One Zambia, One Nation Motto.

President Hichilema says youth unemployment will be addressed adding that corruption will not be tolerated (Zero tolerance to corruption) will be the order of the day.

He says Agriculture, Mining, Energy, tourism among others will be improved.

President Hichilema adds that cabinet will include men and women from all the ten province’s.

Mr. Hichilema says the UPND Government will be open to new ideas.