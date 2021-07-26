GOOD LIVING COMING – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Kisasa just like Manyama in Kalumbila in North Western Province is RED and READY for Change.

Cheaper foods, better jobs, quality education, quality health care services, business opportunities among others for all will be top on our agenda.

This was our message when we distributed face masks and hand sanitisers in Kalumbila of North Western Province.

Come August, vote for our visionary leadership.

It’s time for Change and Uwafitala akaimwena!

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#HH4President