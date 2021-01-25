GOODBYE FR. CHILINDA, TILL WE MEET AGAIN, MILES SAMPA

FAREWELL Ba Father Chilinda (Ba Shikof)

By Miles Bwalya Sampa

Monday 25th January, 2021

‘Ba Father’- that’s how I used to address him. ‘Ba Shikof’ is a phrase I first heard from him in one of our conversations as he made reference to the then Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu.

I trust it means ‘Catholic Bishop’. So from then on, each time I heard someone say Ba Shikof, it always switched my mind to Father Chilinda.

I would be doing an injustice to myself if I did not put up a eulogy of Ba Father.

Yes, he was very close to me and in most of my life milestones or be it misfortunes, he stood by and with me. Commending, comforting, counselling and indeed reprimanding as it were.

He was very close to the late President Sata and as it turns out, so was he to other Presidents from RB to President ECL. Sata (MCS) in opposition lived on Omelo Mumba Street which is a stone throw away from St Ignatius and so he would congregate there mostly in the 11;15hrs Mass.

Chronologically, I remember Father Chilinda presiding over my first marriage in 2007. Sir MCS as my uncle played my guardian role in the marriage given that my Father died when I was an infant (8). So he set my matebeto at his house on Omelo Mumba and the eventual wedding church service at St Ignatius Catholic Church a few metres from his house.

He then requested Father Chilinda to personally handle the wedding mass. My cousin Anthony Kasolo who was also very close to Father Chilinda would later tell me how Sir MCS hinted to the Father on what the message to me in church should be. “Mumwebe ati……”

12 years later or so however, the marriage he blessed would be on the rocks. He got involved and summoned me to help resolve issues. I guess the marriage had by then already reached a point of “irreconcilable differences ”

In 2014 when President Sata died, he summoned me to go and see him. All meeting rooms at the Church were occupied and it was drizzling outside with end of October tuma rains. I remember us sitting inside my car in the inner car park of the Church for close to an hour. He discussed with me all sort and more so that Sir MCS’s death had alot of HOWs, WHENs and WHYs. In short, he guided me how I was to conduct myself during the funeral. “I am aware you will be under a lot of all sorts of pressure from various angles but you sit back and mourn your uncle quietly.” “Ok ba Father”.

Towards the burial day, I called him and asked why the funeral was going to be held at another parish and not St Ignatius where the late attended mass about every Sunday.

“Just leave it Miles. Don’t worry yourself about it”. Clearly he had been overruled by whoever and funeral taken away from St Ignatius as far as I could deduce.

My biggest and possibly everlasting encounter with Father Chilinda would come a week later when there was some major PF internal misunderstandings over the succession of Sir MCS.

Top Catholic Bishops were sought and brought to Lusaka to come and reconcile all top contenders. I was later to learn all that was organised by CK (Chishimba Kambwili).

The meeting was set for St Ignatius church. Father Chilinda welcomed me at the Car park and ushered me to one of the back meeting rooms where I found several Bishops seated and can remember the current Archbishop Alick Banda, Bishop Chama and 2 others I cannot recall.

Other top contenders arrived sooner as well and Father Chilinda called the meeting to order. Their main agenda was peace, love and to hold each other’s hands given the demise of our leader. We were counselled and deliberated on the topic in detail for many hours. The meeting was however taking longer than anticipated and with minimal headway.

I was never to comprehend to this day the humility exhibited by Father Chilinda to get the now inert ‘Matero Matero’ in me to calm down. He stood up from across where he was seated, walked over to me and knelt down before me in from of all the Bishops and Contenders. “Miles……” he said in his Fatherly voice.

I then dropped a tear or two as I would have never imagined a Father kneeling before me. I used to serve as one of the Alter Boys at St Monicas parish in Matero when I was about 12. Abambo as we used to call Fathers, were most feared and respected way above our parents.

Now 30 years later Abambo Chilinda was kneeling to me a nobody in essence to get me to appreciate his and the other Bishops’ wisdom. Such was his humility and gesture of treating every human being as an equal- regardless of their class.

A few years later, I would however get to tell Father Chilinda ” fyonse efyo mwalenjeba during that period ba Sata bafwe, with hindsight I should have listened to you. Nomba kwali ama varying forces ba Father.Yamo way too strong and captured mentally”.

“Fyalipita ba Miles. I just did not tell you then but during that period, I would also receive insulting calls and texts from known and unknown people to leave you alone.” He then laughed and said “Anyways fyalipita. Just put God first and keep yourself busy “.

My other major encounter with Father Chilinda came years later when I had become Mayor of this great City of Lusaka City. An incident occurred where I felt under siege or kidnapped during an operation as I was attempting to stop some youths from illegal land grabbing.

I went public about it but I had underestimated the implication of doing so. Indeed the news ignited some news interest from the ‘usual suspect’ ba BBC. As always, there was so much usual wahala over it from known people that hate to love me.

A storm was brewed in a tea cup. They went to town about it. Some calling me names. Others refuting publicly that the incident ever happened. kwati ekobali.

Father Chilinda evidently noticed his son being roasted unfairly or be it fairly so. He summoned me to St Ignatius and we sat in one of the priests’ TV rooms for over 2 hours. He had his seat reclined and legs on the magazine table as he listened to me lament of the incident and consequent abuse from people meant to back me up in my job.

” ba Father, nalabomba shani if my office and work is being hijacked by thugs and seemingly they getting away with it. So kwikala tondolo when abaiche bamo attacked me pantu bashitisha land illegally and I went to stop them.?”

“Miles, as Mayor you are the Father of the City. You must instill sense of security in all of us your Children. So whether that incident happened or not, you are the Father figure in the City. Instill hope and security to all of us residents”.

At the end of it all, he asked me to retract my claims in the interest of the City and the Nation. I did it more so convinced that I could have handled the matter more diplomatically.

Thereon and after this meeting with Father Chilinda, I began to look at my office, my roles and myself or persona differently and correctly so. I believe it was then that I started getting better in my relatively new role as Mayor.

Many months later, Father Chilinda would have Loyola journalists call me to go to the studio for detailed recordings or hour long interviews about the City in general. I would agree to go but for some reasons, such an interview never materialised. It was always postponed for one reason or another as happens most of the time in the Mayoral office where a number of other Central Government programmes end up taking precedent.

In 2019, I remember writing an article (as I normally do when on leave like now) about Chilubi island. I have a keen or rather emotional interest for the Island as it was on the waters of Lake Bangweulu that I and others almost capsized in the middle of the night.

It was during the 2006 general elections campaigns in a banana boat with Sir MCS, Willie Nsanda (MHSRIEP), Ernest Mwansa and Peter Machungwa that huge waves emanated from the blues. The boat was near flooding from the ‘storm’ created by the waves. My role was to ‘tapa’ (collect) water from the boat out into the Lake. The Boat was turbulent and shaking like kaya.

Needless to say Sir MCS, Nsanda et.al appeared calm throughout the entire ordeal but to date, I still get goose bumps and gripped with fear thinking “what if..”

The locals of Chilubi Island (Chilubists) would later tell us “efyo chiba umweshi ngawafuma” (that’s what happens whenever a full moon apears. The lake becomes violent.) Lol.

For my article 15 years later on this Lake Bwangweulu near drowning coming from Chilubi Island, I therefore got on some long research phone call with a Chilubist. Father Chilinda it was. I called him to understand the dangerous myths around Lake Bangweulu and other details about the Island in general.

His knowledge of his homestead Island was second to non. He lectured me on the history, geography and economic activities of the island.

“Ngo buloshi bwa pa menshi tumfwa ba Father ?”. “Fyabufi ifyo naiwe” as we burst out laughing. (Witchcraft stories around the Lake and Island are all fake he said)

” Call ba Robert Chomba (another hardcore Chilubist) if you want more information as together, we have been involved in the promoting of fish farming projects around the Island. Mukese pokako notubombola from our fridge here I brought some from the Island recently ” (offered me from the priests’ deep freezer a unique tasting variety of fish that had recently been harvested from the Island)

Although the Father had given me all the information I needed for my article, I still obliged and called his other reference ba Robert Chomba. Like the Father, all Chilubists are so passionate about their Island. It was another hour listening to ‘uncle’ Robert Chomba on the history of the Island as he even went into the first Missionaries that landed there and how Father Chilinda may have been influenced into priesthood. “Send me your article ngawalemba. Waumfwa”.

Incidentally, Uncle Robert Chomba’s young sister was the late Chilubi MP Rosario Fundanga (MHSRIEP) that died early last year.

It was during her funeral mass at St Ignatius that, for the first time, I saw a Catholic Priest shed tears. His funeral mass message was captivating as was always the case. I knew Father Chilinda as a man that would always contain his emotions whatever the event and regardless of the people present during his masses- be it Ministers or Presidents.

At some point however, towards the end of this particular funeral service, he could not contain himself. Seating in the front role, I noticed tears flow down Father Chilinda’s face and that just broke me down as well.

Weeks later, I arrived at St Ignatius and asked Father Chilinda for permission to visit Father Kearney who I had heard was unwell. He looked reluctant but allowed me anyway. He was hesitant possibly fearing Boba TV presense but indeed there was none. I was all by myself.

He ushered me to Father Keaney’s bedroom and left me with him for what turned out to be a good refreshing long chat. It’s Father Keaney and Father Chilinda masses (over 500) that I had been attending at St Ignatius the past 20 years.

The last time I remember I would get to see or interact with Father Chilinda turns out to be during my two Councillors’ (Patrick Mwansa and Tasila Lungu’s) wedding at St Ignatius church. Upon arrival, I noticed Patrick inside a Car with his mother and guess waiting for the Bridal convoy to arrive.

I went to Patrick and as we were chating, somebody came and said Father Chilinda was seeking Patrick. I then walked with Patrick to one of the rooms behind the church.

Father Chilinda opened the door and gave us his usual big smile hiding behind his long beard that I had witnessed over years turn from black to grey. ” Shani ba Miles?” . “Alo ba Father”.

His body language then told me he just wanted Patrick inside, I guess for a final one on one pre-marriage counselling.

“Na chileta fye uyu. Mwalatusanga inside the church”. “Ok” as he ushered Patrick inside. As I walked away, I took a last glance back at them as Father Chilinda let Patrick in first and then closed the door. As it has turned out, this would be the very last one on one interaction that I would ever have with him.

When I read online last week that he had been hospitalised with Covid, I said to myself ” ah..that one is a ‘soldier’ (fighter). He survived many years of Chilubi island mosquito bites and all diseases associated with swampy Islands. He will difinately kick this Covid out of his body. He will be out of hospital soon”

Guess only this one time, I was very wrong about him.😔😢

The ordinary people’s Comforter, the Conflict management expert, the Reconciler, the Chipolopolo (Zambia National Soccer team) top fan, a Video camera enthusiast, a state of the art studio pioneer, a fish farmer and above all, a Priest and our Father, is no more.

St Ignatius, as I used to know it, will never be the same without Father Chilinda.

My default mentor, personal counsellor and advisor for many years.

Farewell Father Charles Chilinda. MYSRIEP🙏

MBS24.01.2021, 8am