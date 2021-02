THATS HOW THE REFEREE ESCAPED FROM GOR MAHIA PLAYERS

PICTURE: Angered Gor Mahia players chasing the referee to explain the reasons behind the last minute penalty he gave Napsa Stars which saw them eliminated from the 2020/21 CAF Confederations Cup.

The Kenyans were just a minute away from group stage qualification before they allowed an added minutes penalty which was converted by 2012 Africa Cup winner Emmanuel Mayuka for ths game to end 2-2 with Napsa progressing with a 3-2 aggregate score.