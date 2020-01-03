Patriot Front-PF Northern Province Chairperson, Chungu Bwalya has refuted reports suggesting that the increase in the pump price of fuel is an indication that the governing party has failed.

Speaking in an interview with Mano News, Mr Bwalya who is also the Provincial Minister said the increase in the pump price of fuel is caused by various factors.

He said government has no control over oil prices.

Mr Bwalya stated that it is unfortunate that some sections of society want to politicize the matter.

Mr Bwalya added that the Patriotic Front government is doing everything possible to take development to all parts of the country.