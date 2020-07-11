By Logic Lukwanda
The National Action For Quality Education in Zambia –NAQEZ- has asked government to emulate Kenya and Nigeria to close all primary and secondary schools and reopen next year.
NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa however says this should only affect non-examination classes and leave those in examination classes to go ahead amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Kenya and Nigeria have closed all secondary and primary schools to reopen in 2021 with all pupils to continue in the grades they are and forego the year 2020 due to the adverse effects of Covid19.
And Mr Chansa in an interview says it has already shown that Zambia has a lot of challenges to sustain non-examination classes this year as it will require more infrastructure such as classrooms and desks among other needs for pupils to successfully learn in view of the resurgence of the virus.
Efforts to get the Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba failed as his mobile phone went unanswered.
So, just because Nigeria and Kenya closed till 2021, we want to copy? How is that decision right for Zambia? This habit of copying blindly is what makes the so called Educated in Zambia Intellectually LAZY! Why can’t we work out our own solutions for others to emulate? We always want to copy? Just because everyone is doing something is not evidence that that is the right thing to do!
We implore Ministry of Education to be very careful with the careless recommendation from NAQEZ! Just open schools on 1st August 2020 as winter will be over then. COVID is a disease for winter months! We don’t want to lose a generation of children to illiteracy which is worse than the effects of COVID we want to run from. Moreover, NAQEZ should instead should have been advocating for Free Data Bundles for all students and enhancement of E-learning platforms countrywide!
What happens to organized schools that have continued offering lessons through Google Classroom? Allow those that have been learning write their exams! We want our children to complete school on time. Moreover, Exam classes have so far not recorded any COVID case which is a good sign to begin to open schools starting with those who are supposed to be writing exams next year! So NAQEZ should subject their recommendations to further scrutiny by ALL Stakeholders in this matter!