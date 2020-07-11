

The National Action For Quality Education in Zambia –NAQEZ- has asked government to emulate Kenya and Nigeria to close all primary and secondary schools and reopen next year.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa however says this should only affect non-examination classes and leave those in examination classes to go ahead amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya and Nigeria have closed all secondary and primary schools to reopen in 2021 with all pupils to continue in the grades they are and forego the year 2020 due to the adverse effects of Covid19.

And Mr Chansa in an interview says it has already shown that Zambia has a lot of challenges to sustain non-examination classes this year as it will require more infrastructure such as classrooms and desks among other needs for pupils to successfully learn in view of the resurgence of the virus.

Efforts to get the Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba failed as his mobile phone went unanswered.

