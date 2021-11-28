

By Prudence Siabana

Care for Nature Zambia has called on the local authority working together with the forestry department to conduct an evaluation to assess the damage caused to forest 27 as a result of the construction, not only regarding trees but other microorganisms including ants, and charge the destructors accordingly to restore the forest to its original state.

Organization Executive Director Nsama Kearns who has welcomed the call by government to demolish structures that were illegally constructed in forest reserve 27 says this is a clear indication that Zambia still has laws that have to be observed regardless of one’s status.

Mrs Kearns says Zambia has committed to end deforestation by 2030, and as such, the government through the forestry department has a duty to report on it 180 national forests and 307 local forests, to ensure that the forest cover and carbon is well conserved.

She adds that it is disappointing to note that the people who constructed structures illegally in forest 27 were also law makers at the time who could have used the same authority as used in forest 27 to degazettee and construct structures in other forests saying all the forests under Zambia’s inventory need to be assessed and correct illegalities.

