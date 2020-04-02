Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has implored politicians, business entities and Zambians of goodwill to come together and supplement government efforts in curbing the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Lusambo said government alone cannot manage to contain the disease because of budgetary constraints and other equally competing needs.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Lusambo particularly called on opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) parliamentarians to show unity of purpose by closely working with the government in sensitizing the public on the dangers of the pandemic.

The Lusaka Provincial Minister was speaking on a Radio Phoenix’s special ‘Let the People Talk Programme’ yesterday on the COVID 19 pandemic and measures that government has put in place to halt the spread of the disease.

“This is not the time for us to start politicking, it is in this vein that I am calling on my colleagues, Choma Central Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa, Monze Central MP, Jack Mwiimbu, Kafue MP Miriam Chonya and Rufunsa MP, Sherry Mulyata to join forces with government in preventing the spread of the disease,” he appealed.

And Mr. Lusambo has justified the use of minimum force by the police on revelers who have defied government’s directive to shut night clubs and bars among other places.

He explained that some people will only adhere to the directive when they are beaten.

“…….even a child will only listen if you spank them a bit. We are dealing with a very difficult situation which needs bold leader to control. You bar owners that want to abrogate the presidential directive with impunity am warning that soon l will visit and you will be sorry,” he warned.

Mr. Lusambo reiterated that people can buy alcohol and go home to drink.

And most callers to the programme commended Mr. Lusambo for his actions.

The callers said it was surprising that Zambians, especially those that are enlightened, are in the habit of abrogating the law with impunity.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo disclosed that he is in the process of engaging Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya and her Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga on how best the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) could be engaged in conducting mobile announcements on COVID 19.

He has however asked capable Zambians to come forward and supplement government efforts in conducting mobile announcements especially in Lusaka district which has recorded many cases.

“Those with private-public announcement equipment and a fleet of vehicles, please come forth so that we give you messages on this disease so that you sensitize Zambians. This pandemic has affected all of us hence the need for concerted efforts to curb the further spread of the disease especially here in Lusaka,” he said.

Zambia has seen an increase in the number of cases since it recorded its first two cases last week.

As of yesterday, the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus infected people in Zambia is 36.