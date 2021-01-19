By Michael Kaluba
A tag of war has ensued between government and oil marketing companies over hiking of fuel prices resulting in over 3 weeks shortage of petrol on the market.
Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa has disclosed that oil marketing companies recently stopped ordering stock and withheld the already stored fuel after government rejected their demand for an upward adjustment on the pump prices of the commodity.
Mr. Nkhuwa further disclosed that government instead opened to remove VAT refunds which oil companies said was not enough prompting the state to remove excise duty on imported petroleum products.
He says this was aimed at ensuring the effects of the depreciated kwacha factors do not result in a price hikes.
The Energy Minister However says his ministry is engaging the oil marketing companies to resolve the situation and has assured the general public that fuel should be available in abundance within a few days.
Zambia has seen a sustained fuel shortage in most parts of the country with sporadic availability of the commodity.
PHOENIX FM NEWS
Government of failures.
Let’s look at basic facts: exchange rate depreciation, high interest rates. These two alone have led to a significant increase in the cost of running the business of running a petroleum products outfit. We’ve a government that has refused to listen professional advice on economic management now trying to prevent the inevitable. It’s not going to wash.
Approaching breaking point soon, busy treating symptoms instead of the root causes which are many and by & large self imposed. It’s simply not sustainable to manipulate exchange rate & prices. Short of a miracle, 2022 will be a hard year….