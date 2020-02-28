Vice President Inonge Wina has acknowledged that the master minder of the gassings in the Country must have had some military training.

Mrs. Wina however, states police are ahead of the gassers and have done well so far in their investigations leading to the arrest of suspects in connect with the criminal acts.

She has told Parliament during the Vice President’s Question Time, that what needs to be established, however, is why the master minders embarked on such crimes and who is funding them.

Mrs. Wina has explained that the investigation before the police is therefore not a political matter, but a criminal issue that has criminal minds behind it.

She has warned that whether or not those criminal minds are politicians, they will be apprehended, adding that so far, there are no statistics about how many people have died as a result of gassing.

Mrs. Wina has also disclosed that resources had to be diverted to the whole issue of investigating the gassings in the Country and ensuring the safety of the citizens.

And Mrs. Wina has clarified that Zambia’s ambassador designate to the US Lazarous Kapambwe has not been rejected in retaliation to the alleged declaration US envoy Daniel Foote persona non grata.

She has explained that Mr. Kapambwe is only awaiting a bilateral agreement between Zambia and the US to be obtained.

Mrs. Wina says this explains why Mr. Kapambwe had to return home to wait for his accreditation certificate to allow him serve in Washington from New York where he served as Zambia’s Ambassador to the UN.

Meanwhile the Vice President says government has continued to put in place measures against the spread of coronavirus to Zambia.