

By Balewa Zyuulu

Chief government spokesperson dora siliya has urged the media in Zambia to stop providing coverage to politicians championing tribalism.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Ms Siliya said the media has a huge responsibility of promoting peace and unity in the country.

Ms Siliya who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister says any politicians or individuals with the agenda of dividing the nation on tribal lines must not be entertained.

She says the 2021 general election must not be used as an excuse for anyone to divide the nation by championing tribalism.

PHOENIX FM NEWS

