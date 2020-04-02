The Ministry of Labour has announced that the government has cancelled the national Labour day celebrations at all levels from national , provincial and district in view of the coronavirus (Covid -19) outbreak.

Labour Minister, Joyce Simukoko has said this means that there will be no public gatherings to commemorate the May Day celebrations across the country, and therefore all outdoor preparations should be stopped.

In a press statement released to the public media Simukoko said May 1, 2020 labour Day award presentation should be undertaken at institutional or company levels subject to health regulations.

She called on companies and other corporations to submit names of awardees and the nature of awards and incentives to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security for record and monitoring and evaluation purposes.

The cancellation has come at the time public gatherings have been banned so as to try and contain the spread of the pandemic, which has since claimed many lives across the globe.

Zambia, today recorded its first death as a result of the disease, while confirmed cases have risen to 39.