By Bhalewa Zyuulu and Chileshe Mwango

The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has advised the ministry of health to stop using clinical students in trying to combat the spread of the corona virus.

Organization Director General Dr Quincy Mwaba says using students is heavily compromising the fight against covid-19 in Zambia.

Dr Mwaba says there is need for well trained personnel to effectively discharge preventive and curative measures against the virus.

Meanwhile, opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has proposed for a two weeks lockdown as one of the measures to control the corona virus pandemic.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Hichilema who has also expressed concern that there could be more undetected cases in the country says there is need to protect human life.

Mr. Hichilema has further called for the complete withdraw of bill 10 from parliament and direct all efforts to the fight against Covid 19.

