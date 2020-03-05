By Logic Lukwanda and Leah Ngoma

The opposition UPND has demanded that government tells the nation if the detained Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Spax is the mastermind of the recent gas attacks across the country.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has also demanded to know who Spax, a pf member, is alleged to have murdered in Chingola as it is one of the charges he is facing.

Mr Katuka tells phoenix news that if the pf government does not disclose who was killed and which mastermind was being referred to by former police deputy spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, it shall concluded that PF’s Spax is one of the other suspects arrested for gassing attacks.

The UPND Secretary General has further questioned whether it is the said Spax who the minister of home affairs Stephen Kampyongo announced to be the mastermind that had been arrested on the copperbelt and charged with terrorism.

But when contacted for a comment, Ministry of Home Affairs Spokesperson Nephas Chifuta said it is not the responsibility of the minister to disclose who is arrested for any criminal offence but that of the Zambia police.

Meanwhile, the southern African Center for the constructive resolution of disputes-saccord- is calling on President Edgar Lungu to use his national address on values and principles to address the recent happenings in the country among them gassing incidents which resulted into mob justice.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says the recent happenings in the country as regards the instant mob justice and the gassing incidents have led to some citizens questioning whether the country has national values and principles.

PHOENIX NEWS