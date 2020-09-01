By Leah Ngoma

Community Development and Social Services Minister Kampamba Chewe has clarified that the K1,600 being given to some Lusaka residents is a total amount for the period of 4 months meant for beneficiaries of the Covid-19 emergency cash transfer who are supposed to receive K400 per month.

Speaking when she featured on Tuesday edition of the Phoenix FM’s let the people programme this morning, Mrs. Chewe explains that under the Covid-19 emergency cash transfer, the beneficiaries are supposed to receive K400 each for the next 6 months which is being dispatched in two months installments hence the K1, 600 carters for the months from July to October for those that did not manage to redeem their K800 for July and august due to some technological various challenges.

Mrs. Chewe has further explained that the Covid-19 emergency cash transfer is not only targeting beneficiaries of the regular social cash transfer which targets households with severely disabled members and chronically ill members on palliative care and single woman taking care of three or more children and elderly headed households but has also households severely affected by the pandemic.

She has since dispelled allegations that the pf is using the funds to hoodwink voters ahead of the 2021 general elections further stating that this is a good programme that must be supported by all well-meaning Zambians as it will ensure vulnerable citizens are protected from the negative impact of the pandemic.

PHOENIX NEWS