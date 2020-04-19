THE Ministry of Health has restricted patient admission at Chilenje First Level Hospital.

The Hospital will not admit new patients and those to be attended too are limited to maternity cases only according to a notice.

The decision comes after two Medical personnel tested positive to the virus.

The duo was managing a coronavirus patient now deceased at Chilenje First Level Hospital last week.

Meanwhile 397 tests have been conducted in the last 24hrs and 4 have recorded positives.

Zambia has a cumulative total of 61 cases, 3 deaths, 33 recoveries and 26 under the care of Health authorities.

Two are from Kafue and the other two are medical staff that were managing the death that happened at Chilenje First Level Hospital.

(Source: The Speech Analyst)