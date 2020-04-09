CANCELLATION OF PRIME TELEVISION BROADCASTING LICENCE

LUSAKA, 9 th April, 2020 – The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Board wishes to announce the cancellation of the broadcasting licence of Prime Television in Public Interest.

The cancellation is with immediate effect.

The cancellation is pursuant to Section 29 (1) (j) and (k) of the IBA (Amendment) Act of 2010 which provides that the Board may cancel a broadcasting licence if:

“The cancellation of the licence is necessary in the interest of public safety, security, peace, welfare or good order”.

“The Board considers it appropriate in the circumstances of the case to do so”.

This means that Prime Television’s licence is now void and should be surrendered to the Authority.

Prime Television is at liberty to appeal against the decision of the Board to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services within thirty (30) days, in accordance with Section 31 (1) of the IBA Amendment Act of 2010.

Josephine Mapoma

BOARD SECRETARY/DIRECTOR GENERAL

INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY