GOVERNMENT DECISION ON INDENI TO SAVE COUNTRY COLOSSAL SUMS – ENERGY EXPERT

Energy Expert Boniface Zulu says the decision by government to place Indeni Petroleum Refinery under care and maintenance will help the country to save colossal sums of money as the refinery is too costly to manage.

Minister of Energy Peter Kapala disclosed on Friday last week,that Government has placed Indeni on care and maintenance and this will result in having fewer employees working at the refinery while other employees will be reassigned to manage fuel storage depots and others will be given an option of voluntary separation.

Mr .Zulu says the country is expected to have a stable fuel supply adding that transporting fuel by road is cheaper than using the refinery.

He told Hot FM News that government should also consider promoting the use of other sources of energy such as electric mobility that can help in the transport sector.