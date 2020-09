Government directs national heritage to preserve Mafishi

The ministry of tourism and arts has directed the national heritage and conservation commission, to find a way of preserving the late famous legendary CBU bream fish known as Mafishi in the Ndola Museum.

Ministry PR, Sakabilo Kalembwe told Zed Tv news that the fish, has a heritage background which many people will be inquisitive to learn about (history and impact on students.)