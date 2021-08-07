GOVERNMENT DISMISSES INTERNET SHUT DOWN REPORTS AS MALICIOUS PROPAGANDA

THE government has dismissed reports doing rounds on social media platforms that it will shut down the Internet from Thursday next week to Saturday as malicious propaganda.

On Thursday, August 12, Zambians will be voting for their President, members of parliament, mayors or council chairpersons and councillors.

Many people fear the PF will rig the elections and have taken to social media to circulate fears that the internet will be shut down from the poll day to Saturday when the winner of the Presidential poll is expected to be announced.

But according to information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga, the reports were false and aimed at causing alarm among peace loving Zambians.

He assured Zambians that the government remained committed to free flow of information even during election period.

Malupenga urges law abiding citizens to continue using the internet and social media platforms responsibly and in conformity with the electoral process Act and other laws such as the cyber security and cyber crimes Act and the Penal Code Act, which prohibit dissemination of falsehoods and inflammatory statements that have the potential to destabilise national peace and security.

THERE WILL BE NO INTERNET SHUT DOWN – MALUPENGA

GOVERNMENT wishes to dismiss, as malicious propaganda, information making rounds on social media, alleging that the Zambian government will shut down the internet from Thursday to Sunday next week.

This information is false and is calculated to cause alarm among the peace-loving Zambians.

The Government wishes to assure the people of Zambia, both at home and abroad, that it remains committed to the free flow of information, even during the election period.

Government further wishes to urge all law-abiding citizens to continue using the internet and other social media platforms responsibly and in conformity with the provisions of the Electoral Process Act and other laws, such as the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act and the Penal Code Act, which prohibit dissemination of falsehoods and inflammatory statements that have the potential to destabilise national peace and security.

Amos Malupenga

PERMANENT SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES