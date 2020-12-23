By Richard Aaron Ngoma.

GOVERNMENT DIVIDED OVER POLICE SUMMONS OF HH AS FINANCE AND HOME AFFAIRS MINISTRIES SPAR.

22nd December 2020

Impeccable sources from Government have said several Ministry of Finance officials have expressed serious misgivings over the summoning of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema by Police for questioning at this ‘delicate’ hour that the Country is trying to rework it’s not so good image to the international community especially the financial markets. The sources say Finance had advised Home Affairs to either do away with the summons especially if they are flimsy or reschedule it until after the Country settles its issues with various International creditors especially the IMF.

“Finance is so unhappy with the political skirmishes the possible arrest of HH is presenting to an already tattered image of the country in the eyes of the international community. They told their counterparts that one benchmark that must be attained inorder to be considered as serious contenders for financial assistance is democracy and good governance. This entails the respect for the rule of law and human rights and unfortunately, government’s persistent lack of commitment in that area presents a picture of a country at war with itself”, said the source.

According to the sources Finance officials told Home Affairs that Hichilema has the eyes of the International community on him because being the leader of the biggest opposition party, they consider him a facilitator of checks for possible government excesses, a critical component in assessing their investment would be and if the country has a worthwhile democracy.

As a country those in leadership their pretty occupation is to remain in power at all cost despite the economy collapsing. the can no longer listen to any advise beneficial to the majority zambians.

